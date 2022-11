BOZEMAN - Traffic was snarled Monday morning on I-90 as a semi-truck jackknifed and a pickup truck crashed on its side.

MTN received a call from a viewer traveling I-90 saying they were stuck sitting there for hours due to the incident.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol Incidents web site there were four accidents on I-90 in Gallatin and Park counties before noon Monday.

(Photos Courtesy Chad Stone)

Current road conditions can be found here.