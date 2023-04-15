Traffic concerns arise amidst construction and multiple event weekend at Metra

BILLINGS — The Metra is the place to be in Billings this weekend and many are in town to watch Montana legend Flint Rasmussen's last home stand.

Thousands of people are expected throughout each day of the weekend at the Metra and for more than just the PBR, as the gun show and Bretz RV show are also being held. And construction is expected to make traffic an issue.

"We have this long plan construction project which resurfaces a parking lot. It also adds another lane so people can drive in, drop off and then drive off again when it’s completed," said Billings Metra, GM Tim Goodridge.

In addition to the Parking lot reconstruction, Goodridge said there are improvements being made to sewer, water and electrical systems.

Which has many expecting the worst when it comes to traffic..

"It's getting pretty busy around here right now. I expect it to be a packed house tonight, Saturday and Sunday. It’s his (Rasmussen's) last time and he’s a Montana cowboy," said PBR attendee Cody Bender on Friday.

"It was easy getting in. We’ll see what it’s like getting out, I think it’ll be crazy," said PBR attendee Craig Turk on Friday.

And right around 10:15 Friday evening, traffic did get crazy as thousands of people exited the Metra at once.

"It’s probably not the most ideal time, but they got to do what they got to do. They got to get their job done just like everybody else," added Turk.

And that's a sentiment that Goodridge agreed with.

"Our issue is we can’t close down the property and allow it just to get rolled out. We have to work it around all of the events. So, we really, really appreciate the public’s understanding through it all," added Goodridge.

But he did have a few recommendations on how to expedite the flow of traffic.

"Everybody remember turn right onto bench out of the lower lot and everybody will be happy, and everything will go well," Goodridge added.

In addition to that, he mentioned that people parked in the carnival lot should exit from gate two.

But some came into the weekend already knowing how they’d handle the traffic jams.

"I always have a plan, I don’t mind walking, so I always park in the farthest part of the park. I try to be closest to the exit so at least I’ll get in my car and don’t have to wait in the line," Bender added.

And Goodridge mentioned that the traffic now will be well worth it when everything’s complete.

"You've got to have top notch facilities to be able to attract events, concerts, shows, and things like that because we’re in competition with our regional cities. That's what the decisions are. 'Do we want to take it Billings? Do we want to take it to Rapid City? Do we want to take it to Missoula?' So, you have to reinvest, you have to keep your facility up to speed and modern so that everybody still wants to come and use you. You can't just have a decrepit old county fair grounds that nobody wants to come and do things in," said Goodridge.