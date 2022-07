The east bridge spanning the Yellowstone River heading into Lockwood was closed in both directions Friday afternoon.

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that motorists should avoid Interstate 90 from the South 27th Street exit to Johnson Lane.

Police and fire vehicles were both spotted in the area around 3 p.m., but the sheriff's office did not specify what prompted the road closure.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.