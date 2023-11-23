Toys for Tots returning to MetraPark for annual toy drive

The annual Toys for Tots toy drive is set to return to the Montana Pavillion at MetraPark on Dec. 12.

The drive offers help to Yellowstone County residents in need of Christmas gifts during the holiday season.

Residents had been concerned the drive wasn't returning to MetraPark and those who had registered would struggle to receive toys.

One of those residents was Jessica Deaguero, who said she applied to receive gifts for the first time.

“It’s just kind of our first year that we’ve been struggling financially," Deaguero said. "I know we aren't alone. I think it impacts everybody. It's just this economy right now is tough. So, I reached out for Toys for Tots, put out an application to have that little extra help."

MTN News

Her application was approved, but this past week she received an email from the nonprofit that said they were still looking for a location to host the distribution of the toys. Deaguero started to fear the worst.

"For me, to know that there are other families that really depend on this and need this more than us, it broke my heart for those other families," Deaguero said. "Every kid deserves a Christmas. Bottom line."

The good news for residents like Deaguero is that the distribution center is now set for MetraPark once again. Yellowstone County Toys for Tots Coordinator David Dennis said the situation was a bit of a miscommunication and the delay was purely a scheduling issue.

"Everything is good for the distribution at the Metra," Dennis said. "We were just trying to work on the logistic side of the house."

But Dennis added that the nonprofit is struggling this year in other ways.

"We have over 200 boxes out in the community," Dennis said. "So, some people might think we're doing good based off that, but we're still short a lot of toys and a lot of those boxes just aren't getting filled up."

Dennis said the shortage is primarily seen in the 10 and older group. It's an age that he said the nonprofit typically struggles to find donations.

"We can always use more toys, but that's the group that kind of gets left out," Dennis said. "Cologne, purses, jewelry, any sort of thing a teenager would like, we would take obviously."

MTN News

Dennis said they cannot donate hoodies or shirts and that it has to be toys, but everything else is fair game and needed. He also said he has faith, with big events like the Holiday Parade coming up.

"The Holiday Parade is normally a big one," Dennis said. "I have hope that there's still time to turn this around and bring in more stuff for these kids."

Parents like Deaguero couldn't be more grateful.

“What they do for the kids is absolutely amazing and the community absolutely appreciates them and everything they do to help providing Christmas,” Deaquero said.