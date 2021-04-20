Town and Country Supply giving scholarships to Billings-area high school seniors looking to study agriculture

LAUREL — Town and Country Supply Association announced the four recipients of its scholarship, who are all going into the ag industry.

Wes Burley, Town and Country's general manager, says the business is trying to encourage and support people who are going into ag through these scholarships, as those ranks have been slipping.

The four recipients are Sidney Althoff, Grace Aisenbrey and Hannah Griffin of Bridger High and Rory Shay of Park City High School.

“It’s really nice to know that they’re putting their money back into my future for me to go to college,” Althoff said Monday.

Town and Country, which is based in Laurel, has been giving local, graduating high school seniors scholarships for 10 years now.

The only scholarship requirements are that students or their parents are Town and Country Supply customers, and that they are going into agriculture or a similar field.

In the 10 years since the scholarship, the company has given 41 scholarships worth $33,000.

“Generally, we set aside about $3,000 for the scholarship,” Burley said.

Town and County sells supplies for the ag industry throughout south-central Montana.