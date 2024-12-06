'Tickets of Cheer' appearing on vehicles in downtown Billings for the holidays

BILLINGS — For the fourth year, the city is offering free two-hour parking downtown during the holiday season, but this year, there's an extra festive touch.

Instead of the typical yellow parking violation notices, some lucky drivers will find a ticket on their windshields that can be redeemed for a gift card.

In partnership with the Downtown Billings Association (DBA), the city’s Parking Division is giving out "Tickets of Cheer."

"We're just excited to see that (people) were getting something good instead of a parking ticket this year,” said DBA CEO Katy Schreiner. "We love to have people come downtown. We're just trying to take away any of the barricades that people see with coming."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News A "Ticket of Cheer."

The tickets will be handed out by the Parking Division. It's something parking enforcement officers, such as Kara Ogger, hope will help change the perception of what they do.

“A lot of people already don't have the greatest feelings towards the parking enforcement officers,” said Ogger. "This is kind of our way to try and give back a little bit."

“It feels oftentimes that they're out there delivering bad news by giving you a ticket, and so it's been really fun to get to put them on the other side of that," added Schreiner.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Kara Ogger gives a shopper one of the "Tickets of Cheer."

If you find one on your car, you can take it to the DBA's office at 102 N. 29th St. to be redeemed for a $10 gift card that can work at over 60 downtown businesses. Participating businesses include everything from restaurants and shops to galleries and service providers. The gift cards are part of a broader effort to boost holiday shopping and create a sense of community during a busy time of year.

“We want to bring people downtown, give them a little extra incentive to shop local, shop small, support our downtown businesses," said Schreiner.

In addition to the free parking, the "Tickets of Cheer" program is funded in part by local businesses. Music Villa, a local music store, was one of seven businesses that contributed $500 to help fund the gift cards.

“It just creates excitement and traffic. People meandering around downtown. It's just awesome, and particularly now, it's December and it's comfortable outside. It's just beautiful," said Music Villa general manager Jay Fuson. "We want to bless our customers and the downtown shoppers with the chance to park for free this time."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Music Villa General Manager Jay Fuson

Recipients of the "Tickets of Cheer" have been appreciative, with some even expressing their gratitude to the parking officers.

“I got a huge thank you from one gentleman, a hug from one gal, and then I got a, 'You made my day,' from another gal," said Ogger.

With just 280 tickets available, it is all the more reason to complete your holiday shopping downtown for a chance to receive one of the special tickets.

“It's been fun. It really kind of has," said Ogger. "I like putting smiles on people's faces more than putting frowns.”

The tickets will be doled out through New Year's Day and can be redeemed at the office until Jan. 31. Click here for the full list of participating businesses.