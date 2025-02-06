Thursday Morning Headlines: China tariffs worry Billings business, Montana ban on transgender athletes

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for 2-6-25

Billings business preparing for higher cost under Trump's China tariff

Concerns over raised Chinese taxes by President Trump’s administration are creating uncertainty for many businesses, including several here in Billings.

President Donald Trump raised border taxes on Chinese goods by 10 percent.

Staff at Billings-based Sewtite say their warehouse is jam-packed with multiple products made in China.

If a deal is not reached with China, Sewtite and other small businesses say they are concerned they will have to raise costs.

Bill banning transgender athletes from women's sports in Montana passes key vote

The Montana House debated a bill Wednesday that would allow only biological women to compete in women’s sports.

House Bill 300, sponsored by Republican Kerri Seekins-Crowe of Billings, would define allowing a biological male to compete in women’s sports or use women’s locker rooms as an act of discrimination toward female athletes.

The bill passed its second reading on a party-line vote of 58-42.

Despite audit results, Billings residents refusing to pay overdue water bill

In Billings, a long-awaited audit of the city's water billing system is now complete. City officials say the results show the city's system is accurate.

Residents like Scott Welter, who still worry, say that when they turn on their water, water usage isn’t being reflected. So he isn’t paying.

The city administrator says there are currently 15,000 bills that are overdue by at least 31 days. He is encouraging residents with questions to meet with public works one-on-one.

