Thursday Headlines: Workers strike, Trail assault, Hail aftermath

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Thursday, July 31

Boise Cascade employees in Billings on strike after negotiations break down

Boise Cascade employees in Billings on strike after negotiations break down

BILLINGS - Workers at Boise Cascade in Billings have gone on strike after contract negotiations broke down, bringing operations at the national lumber production and manufacturing business to a halt.

Twenty unionized full-time workers are demanding better pay and healthcare benefits. The employees have been on strike since Tuesday evening and say they plan to continue until an agreement is reached.

Read the full story

Woman suspected of assaulting another woman on Basin Lakes Trail in Red Lodge

Woman assaulted on Basin Lakes Trail

RED LODGE - Law enforcement near Red Lodge is searching for a suspect following an assault on a popular hiking trail on Sunday.

According to authorities, rocks were thrown and a walking stick was used as a weapon after a dispute broke out between two women over off-leashed dogs.

The sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in locating the suspect, described as a white female between 35 and 55 years old with a small build and sandy-colored hair.

The assault has other hikers in the area on high alert.

Read the full story

Billings glass shops busy with repairs following hail storms

Billings glass shops busy with repairs following hail storms

BILLINGS - Residents across Billings continue to deal with the aftermath of Monday night's powerful storms that produced baseball-sized hail, totaling cars and damaging roofs.

Auto shops throughout the area are struggling to keep up with the volume of repairs but remain committed to helping those impacted by the severe weather.

Read the full story

Watch the latest weather forecast