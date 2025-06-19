Thursday Headlines: Transgender healthcare, Community support, Crop losses

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Thursday, June 20

U.S. Supreme Court upholds Tennessee law that restricts transgender medical care

U.S. Supreme Court upholds Tennessee law that prohibits transgender hormones and surgeries

BILLINGS - The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Tennessee was allowed to pass restrictions on transgender health care for minors, a decision that could have direct implications for Montana.

Montana is one of 26 states with preexisting restrictions on transgender healthcare for minors.

However, in December the Montana Supreme Court upheld a lower court's ruling that the state law prohibiting minors with gender dysphoria from receiving certain treatments is unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court's decision may now provide legal precedent for states like Montana to revisit their restrictions on transgender healthcare for minors.

Read the full story here

Community rallies behind Shepherd family who saw home flipped by storm

Montanans rally behind Shepherd family who had home flipped by storm

SHEPHERD - A Shepherd family is receiving community support after powerful winds completely flipped their home Monday night.

Joe and Jorden Dalton's home landed on one of their vehicles, destroying most of their belongings.

Several GoFundMe accounts have been established for the family, raising more than $13,000 as of Wednesday morning.

Read the full story here

Farmers and ranchers face destroyed crops after hailstorm

Farmers and ranchers faced with crop damage after Monday storm

SHEPHERD - Monday's severe weather caused extensive damage to agricultural operations in the area.

Ranchers and farmers are dealing with hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages, from flattened crops to destroyed farm equipment.

A malt barley farmer south of Shepherd reported losing 150 acres of crop.

The MSU Agriculture Center of Research in Huntley also experienced significant losses in both crops and ongoing research projects.

Read the full story here

Watch the latest weather forecast

FORECAST WEDNESDAY EVENING JUN 18, 2025

Watch Montana This Morning