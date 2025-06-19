Thursday Headlines: Transgender healthcare, Community support, Crop losses

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Thursday, June 20
U.S. Supreme Court upholds Tennessee law that restricts transgender medical care
BILLINGS - The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Tennessee was allowed to pass restrictions on transgender health care for minors, a decision that could have direct implications for Montana.
Montana is one of 26 states with preexisting restrictions on transgender healthcare for minors.
However, in December the Montana Supreme Court upheld a lower court's ruling that the state law prohibiting minors with gender dysphoria from receiving certain treatments is unconstitutional.
The Supreme Court's decision may now provide legal precedent for states like Montana to revisit their restrictions on transgender healthcare for minors.
Community rallies behind Shepherd family who saw home flipped by storm
SHEPHERD - A Shepherd family is receiving community support after powerful winds completely flipped their home Monday night.
Joe and Jorden Dalton's home landed on one of their vehicles, destroying most of their belongings.
Several GoFundMe accounts have been established for the family, raising more than $13,000 as of Wednesday morning.
Farmers and ranchers face destroyed crops after hailstorm
SHEPHERD - Monday's severe weather caused extensive damage to agricultural operations in the area.
Ranchers and farmers are dealing with hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages, from flattened crops to destroyed farm equipment.
A malt barley farmer south of Shepherd reported losing 150 acres of crop.
The MSU Agriculture Center of Research in Huntley also experienced significant losses in both crops and ongoing research projects.
