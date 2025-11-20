Thursday Headlines: SNAP benefits, Landmark vandalism, NIL beer

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Thursday, Nov. 20

Billings SNAP recipients fear added red tape could reduce benefits

BILLINGS - Tens of thousands of Montanans are receiving SNAP benefits again after the government shutdown ended, but families and local businesses continue to feel the lasting impact.

Grocery stores experienced a 15% drop in sales during the outage, with fresh produce and meat purchases declining significantly.

The disruption highlighted how critical these benefits are to both recipients and the broader economy.

Families now face new challenges with stricter re-certification requirements, including a Dec. 15 deadline that could result in losing benefits if not met.

Repeated break-ins damage Heart Mountain historic hospital structures

CODY, Wyo. - Staff at the Heart Mountain National Landmark in Wyoming say vandals are targeting the historical site in a series of destructive incidents.

Four separate acts of vandalism have hit the World War II incarceration camp site in just two months, including broken windows and damaged doors.

The attacks have targeted one of the most significant historical sites documenting Japanese American incarceration during the war.

University of Montana embraces new NIL rules during Brawl Week

MISSOULA - As Brawl Week continues, the University of Montana is embracing new changes to college athletics' name, image, and likeness rules that are reshaping how student-athletes can benefit from their participation.

The Good Ol' Grizzlies NIL collective has now been absorbed under UM Athletics as part of a recent House settlement, streamlining how businesses and donors can contribute to supporting student-athletes.

This integration represents a significant shift in how the university manages NIL opportunities.

Local businesses are getting involved with newly crafted beer, with proceeds from every pint sold going directly to benefit student-athletes.

The timing during Brawl Week, Montana's rivalry week with Montana State, adds significance to the announcement as the university prepares for one of its biggest athletic events of the year.

