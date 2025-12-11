Thursday Headlines: Shooting charges, Wolf Point fire, Yellowstone winter season

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Thursday, Dec. 11

Mother and daughter killed in Stillwater County shooting

Mother and daughter killed in Stillwater County shooting

COLUMBUS - New details have emerged from a deadly attack in Stillwater County that left two people dead and two others injured Monday morning.

Charging documents reveal 23-year-old Ty Turney allegedly shot and killed Nila Dawson and her mother, Justine, at their Absarokee-area home.

Court records show Turney had been in an on-and-off relationship with Nila and had tracked her location before the shooting.

Turney also shot Nila's father, Greg, who remains in critical condition, and friend Matthew Osgood.

Turney crashed into the Stillwater River while fleeing and was arrested after being treated for a broken leg.

Read the full story

Grain elevator demolished by fire in Wolf Point

Grain elevator demolished by fire in Wolf Point

WOLF POINT - A Montana landmark went up in flames Tuesday as Wolf Point's historic grain elevators caught fire.

Volunteer firefighters rushed to battle the wind-fueled blaze that created tornado-like flames visible across the community.

The building eventually collapsed, but the fire continued burning into the evening.

Read the full story

Winter season begins Dec. 15 in Yellowstone National Park

Winter season begins Dec. 15 in Yellowstone National Park

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. - Yellowstone's winter season opens Monday, December 15.

Visitors can access the park by commercially guided snowmobiles and snowcoaches from all four entrances, plus the non-commercial snowmobile program, depending on road conditions.

Staff will monitor conditions with operators as the winter season progresses.

Read the full story

Q2 Weather

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rapid weather changes Thursday afternoon and evening