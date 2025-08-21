Thursday Headlines: Project paused, 'She cared', Public art

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Thursday, Aug. 21

Billings leaders respond to pause on state mental hospital process

BILLINGS - Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte announced that planning for a new state mental hospital will be paused following strong public pushback and other challenges.

The Board of Investments said no previously reviewed sites, including along Skyway Drive in the Billings Heights, are viable given local feedback, infrastructure costs, local zoning and other factors.

The state has provided no timeline as to when they may be ready to move forward with the mental health facility project.

'She cared': Daughter remembers victim of Anaconda shooting

The daughter of Nancy Kelley, one of four people shot and killed three weeks ago at the Owl Bar in Anaconda, is speaking to MTN News this week.

Kristian Kelley's mother was tending the bar on the morning of Aug. 1 when police say Michael Brown entered with a rifle.

Nancy was a nurse in Butte for many years before retiring and then working at the Owl Bar.

Daniel Baillie, David Leach and Tony Palm also died in the shooting.

City of Billings to create committee to protect and promote public art

BILLINGS - The city of Billings is wrapping its arms around public art with the creation of a new committee dedicated to streamlining public displays around the city.

The City Council said the proposal would help artists showcase their work at city-owned areas.

The council plans to discuss the idea further in September.

