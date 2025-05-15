Thursday Headlines: Murder charge, Sewage leak, Special Olympics

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Thursday, May 15

Man charged with homicide for setting victim on fire in Billings trailer park

BILLINGS - A Billings man is facing a murder charge after allegedly drugging a man and lighting him on fire at the Meadowlark Trailer Park.

Justin Hosey is charged with one count of deliberate homicide for the death of a 62-year-old amputee.

According to charging documents, Hosey told a gas station employee that he had tied the man up and lit him on fire after the victim made an inappropriate remark about an underage girl.

Sewage leak causes health concerns in Lockwood neighborhood

LOCKWOOD - Residents in a Lockwood neighborhood say they are growing concerned about health risks related to a prolonged sewage leak in a nearby alley.

Those living near Bluebird Street report that a foul smell and the constant flow of wastewater have been an issue for years.

One man said he's reached out to the health department and local government leaders to no avail.

The park's property management company did not respond to a request for comment.

Athletes celebrate Special Olympics opening ceremony in Billings

BILLINGS - Special Olympics athletes cheered together at MetraPark as the games are officially underway in Billings.

Organizers and athletes alike say the opening ceremonies are the culmination of a year's training, with nearly 1,000 athletes set to take part.

The Special Olympics Montana State Summer Games are set to run through Friday.

