Thursday Headlines: Montana reacts, Murder case, Downtown safety

Montana Republican leaders share grief at shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk

The investigation continued on Thursday after someone shot and killed conservative activist and influencer Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

Several members of Montana's congressional delegation say they knew Charlie Kirk well.

Gov. Greg Gianforte tells MTN News that he knew him for decades, and was one of his earliest financial backers.

Kirk was scheduled to speak at Montana State University in Bozeman on Oct. 7.

Montana man charged with homicide admitted into state psychiatric hospital after year-long wait

BILLINGS - A Montana man charged with murdering 48-year-old Susan LaForge in 2023 has been admitted to the Montana State Hospital for psychiatric treatment.

Terrell Lee Spotted Wolf Senior was admitted for care more than a year after his attorney says it was ruled that he was required to receive psychiatric treatment and was unfit for trial.

According to his attorney, this psychiatric care may allow Spotted Wolf to proceed with the trial in the future once he receives the necessary treatment.

Downtown Billings contracts private security to help crack down on crime

BILLINGS - The Downtown Billings Association hosted a meeting on Wednesday focused on city safety, discussing the potential hiring of a security team to help combat crime in the downtown area.

The meeting comes as Billings police recently said they could only provide two officers instead of three downtown at all times, creating concerns about adequate coverage in the city center.

The association is considering bringing in SK Security to help address safety issues. A large focus of the security team's work would be to help relocate people experiencing homelessness in the downtown area.

The discussion reflects ongoing concerns about public safety and resource allocation in downtown Billings as the city works to balance police staffing with community needs.

