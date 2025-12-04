Thursday Headlines: Drug enforcement, Animal shelter, Wi-Fi jammer

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Thursday, Dec. 4

Fentanyl overdoses trending down while carfentanil becomes more common in Montana

BILLINGS - A new Drug Enforcement Administration initiative is making significant progress in combating the fentanyl crisis across Montana, Wyoming and the nation.

Operation "Fentanyl Free America" has successfully removed more than 9,000 pounds of the deadly drug from streets nationwide since its launch in October.

However, DEA agents are warning of an even more dangerous threat emerging in Montana: carfentanil, which is 100 times more potent than fentanyl.

Seized Shepherd dogs housed at former YVAS building, whose future is uncertain

BILLINGS - For the first time in 3 months, animals have returned to the former Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

The facility is now temporarily housing 28 dogs that were seized from a Shepherd property.

The shelter closed in September after an incinerator malfunction sent methamphetamine smoke through the building, forcing the evacuation and closure of the facility.

The city has struck a deal to use the space during cold weather conditions to provide emergency housing for animals in need.

However, the building's future remains uncertain as the Montana Department of Environmental Quality investigates violations that could result in tens of thousands of dollars in fines.

Billings residents suspect Wi-Fi jammer used in car break-ins to disable cameras

BILLINGS - A recent string of car break-ins has Billings residents concerned about more than just stolen items.

Multiple wireless security cameras failed to capture the crimes, leading victims to suspect thieves are using WiFi signal jammers to disable doorbell and security cameras.

The technology would allow criminals to block wireless signals, rendering home security systems ineffective during break-ins.

Billings police say they don't believe jammers were involved and are actively investigating the crimes.

