Thursday Headlines: Child abuse, Public lands, Underpass expansion

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Thursday, June 12

Shepherd woman sentenced for assaulting toddler in her care

BILLINGS - An unlicensed childcare provider in Shepherd was sentenced to five years of probation and six months of deferred jail time after pleading guilty to spanking a child and endangering others at her daycare.

Lillian Schoer pleaded guilty to one charge of felony assault and one charge of misdemeanor child endangerment.

She will serve her sentence every other weekend with six months of deferred jail time.

Public lands emerge as flashpoint for Montana U.S. senators in Big, Beautiful Bill debate

BILLINGS - Wilderness advocates are speaking out about their concerns as the battle over public lands intensifies and as President Trump's proposed budget continues to be considered.

Republican Utah Senator Mike Lee indicated plans to reintegrate the authorization of federal public land sales into what he called the "Big Beautiful Bill."

Public land advocates, including the former Bureau of Land Management Montana director, say once public land is gone, it is gone forever.

Montana U.S. Senators Steve Daines and Tim Sheehy issued statements on the bill.

Billings aims to boost safety with proposed expansion of 21st Street underpass

City of Billings aims to promote safety by expanding 21st Street underpass

BILLINGS - A public survey is underway to help determine if a busy underpass in the city of Billings should be expanded to make room for larger vehicles.

City officials and the Billings-Yellowstone County Metropolitan Planning Organization say the 8-foot-tall underpass on 21st Street should be enlarged to between 14 and 16 feet to better serve emergency response vehicles and box trucks.

The underpass survey will be open to feedback until June 30.

