Thursday Headlines: Anaconda manhunt, Church safety, Water bills

Day 6: Manhunt continues in rugged Montana terrain for suspect in Anaconda mass shooting

ANACONDA - The search for Michael Brown, suspected of killing four people at a bar in Anaconda, entered its sixth day Wednesday as authorities comb through challenging wilderness terrain.

The manhunt is focused on the wilderness area outside Anaconda, which local outdoor experts describe as particularly difficult to navigate.

"It's extremely rocky. What you'd call...kinda having to scramble in some of these areas 'cause it's rocky, there's no trails. It's something that is not comfortable for people to traverse," said Julie Kinka, an avid hiker and host at Pintler's Portal Hostel.

Billings church members learn about security and safety measure plans

BILLINGS - The Protecting Your Place of Worship workshop is aimed at preventing shootings.

“The security team had actually been training for years,” said Leland Conway, Delta Defense Rocky Mountain district manager.

Conway says the key for Cross Point Church in Billings was practicing that plan.

“The more training that you have done, the more likely you are to default to that muscle memory, so like in sports,” Conway said.

Billings property owners seeking legal action regarding high water bills

BILLINGS - Billings property owners are seeking legal action regarding expensive water bills, which began after a billing software change in 2024.

That software change caused some issues, leading to late and expensive bills for customers before the city eventually hired an independent auditing company called SL-serco, Inc.

Those audit results were finalized in February, and according to the findings, there were no discrepancies found with the billing process. According to the city, all bills were accurate.

Despite those findings, many residents were still upset, with some vowing not to pay their bills.

