Thursday Headlines: Ag land, Tribal colleges, Pursuit policy

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Thursday, July 10

USDA plan aims to eliminate Chinese ownership of U.S. agricultural land

BILLINGS - The United States Department of Agriculture announced the National Farm Security Action Plan this week, aiming to strengthen the security of American agriculture and restrict foreign adversaries from acquiring U.S. farm land.

According to a USDA map, there is no Chinese ownership near military bases in Montana and Wyoming.

Official: Federal cuts could remove 90 percent of Montana tribal college budget

CROW AGENCY - Montana tribal college officials are concerned about potential harm to their institutions after the Trump administration's major tax and spending bill approved last week aims to cut federal spending for the Bureau of Indian Education.

Bureau leaders anticipate losing almost 90% of their funding by as early as October, when the federal government's 2026 fiscal year begins.

Days after fatal Highway 3 crash, Montana Highway Patrol talks pursuit policies

BILLINGS - Questions on policy remain after a suspect was killed near Acton over the weekend following a pursuit on Highway 3 by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper.

The suspect, later identified as Jody Dean Eisenbarth of Billings, died after hitting a semi truck, while the truck driver and pursuing Trooper Breenen Plucker both received non-life-threatening injuries.

A Montana Highway Patrol spokesman said the agency reviews pursuit policies regularly, and the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the incident.

