Three new stores moving into vacant Big Bear Sports Center in Billings

Three new retail stores are coming to Billings West End, setting up shop at the former Big Bear Sports Center location at 2618 King Ave. W.

Wood Investments Companies Inc. announced Thursday that it purchased the 67,000 square foot property on 5.19 acres for $4.6 million. This is Wood Investments’ first Montana property and the company’s third acquisition in the Mountain West region in the last seven months.

The three retail stores that will occupy the multi-tenant building are Sierra Trading Post, Petco, and HomeGoods.

Chaquille Cozart/ Q2 News Big Bear Sports

Sierra Trading Post and HomeGoods will occupy 42,000 square feet of the facility, and Petco has leased 15,000 feet. Wood Investments will occupy the remaining 10,000 square feet.

Prior to the announcement, Big Bear Sports had been permanently closed since 2018 following a standoff between police and an armed suspect who barricaded himself in the store. The suspect was killed in a shootout with police.

Chaquille Cozart/ Q2 News Big Bear Sports

The former owners of Big Bear, Bob Taylor and his son, Brett, announced they would be closing the doors to the store five months after the incident, in large part because of the amount of damaged merchandise.

According to Wood Investments, the building will be updated and revised to meet each stores specification. After improvements are, completed, each tenant will be expected to open at their new locations in 2022.