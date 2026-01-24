Three new chain food establishments set to add flavor to Billings' West End

BILLINGS — Billings diners will soon have several new options to choose from as three chain restaurants prepare to open in the city’s West End, bringing Korean barbecue, toasted subs, and classic American fare to the Magic City.

Cupbop, a Korean barbecue concept known for its build-your-own bowls and bold sauces, is already welcoming customers during a soft opening with limited hours. The restaurant, located at 2564 King Ave W, Suite A, plans to hold its grand opening Jan. 29.

“This is Korean barbecue in a cup. It’s delicious,” said owner Bryan Layton. "The sauces, I think, are really what make the dish, so it makes us unique, for sure.”

Layton and his wife previously owned multiple Great Harvest Bread locations for over 20 years. After selling that business, the couple decided their next venture would bring something new to the Billings food scene and teamed up with General Manager Trevor Fuller, who had previously run the food truck, Pit House Barbecue.

"We've been fortunate and had success in other businesses, which has opened the doors to being able to continue to open future businesses," said Layton. "The brand is really getting traction and growing, not only nationally, but internationally.”

“Billings has a very dynamic market — when something new comes to town, everyone wants to try it,” Fuller added. “It's a great bridge between authentic Korean and American Korean barbecue.”

Cupbop began as a food truck in Salt Lake City in 2013, and the franchise has since expanded across several states. Layton owns the territory from Billings to Fort Collins, Colorado, and hopes to continue expanding, with Wyoming next on the list.

Customers who stopped by during the soft opening said the concept fills a gap in the local dining scene.

“I feel like there's a lot of burgers and things like those types, but nothing quite in this realm," said Sean Matuk. "So it was a nice change-up.”

Cupbop will be closed this Saturday for training and closed regularly on Sundays. Regular hours will be 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Just a few minutes down the road, another chain is preparing to open its first Montana location. Cheba Hut, a toasted sub shop with a cannabis-themed brand, is scheduled to open by the end of next month at 824 Shiloh Crossing Blvd., off King Avenue West.

“Come for the food, stay for the vibe. We're very chill, very relaxed, very friendly. We welcome everybody," said Sagen Feuer, the assistant general manager.

The restaurant serves more than 20 toasted sub sandwiches along with sides, all named after marijuana strains. Despite the theme, employees emphasize that no products contain THC.

“There's a branding there, but that is just the branding. Although we also literally toast every sub,” said Rigo Perez, Cheba Hut’s director of operations for Montana.

“We're definitely cannabis themed, but there's no cannabis in any of the product. Nothing's infused. It's just themed that way," added Feuer.

Perez and Feuer both relocated to Billings late last year to help launch the new location.

“We anticipated a lot of excitement, but not this much excitement," said Feuer.

"If you like just good food and a good time, I promise you it will be the best sandwich you've ever had, and it'll be a very unique experience for eating out, I think, compared to most restaurants," added Perez.

Cheba Hut plans to be open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

For those seeking a more traditional meal, another chain restaurant is also set to open soon. Doc Holiday’s Roadhouse is moving into the former Gusick’s Restaurant location, 760 S. 20th St. West, and plans to open next Wednesday.

According to the restaurant’s website, the chain originated in Williston, North Dakota, and features pizzas, steaks, and other American favorites. The restaurant also includes large cowboy-themed décor, including oversized buffalo sculptures outside the building.

With the three openings, Billings residents will soon have even more dining options.