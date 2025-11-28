Three hospitalized after Thanksgiving crash on Monad Road and 24th Street West

BILLINGS — Billings police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left at least three people hospitalized Thanksgiving afternoon on one of the city’s busiest streets.

The collision occurred around 4 p.m. at the intersection of 24th Street West and Monad Road, next to Buffalo Wild Wings. Photos show extensive debris scattered across both roads, including an engine torn from one of the vehicles.

On Friday morning, police said firefighters used extrication tools to free occupants trapped inside a vehicle before three people were transported by ambulance to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately released.

High speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, police said.

Rocky Stone, who was driving toward Grand Avenue when the crash happened, said the impact and aftermath were unlike anything he had seen.

“I heard the loud bang, seen the blue car spinning in circles, and then watched the motor get launched out of the front of the car,” said Stone. “Only thing I could think of was that somebody had to have been seriously hurt. It's the worst wreck I've ever seen, and I've witnessed a lot of wrecks, and that was the worst by far.”

Stone said he and several others rushed to help the victims as emergency crews arrived.

“The person in the back seat (in one of the cars) was trying to go to sleep, and so we were doing our best to try to keep him awake and keep him conscious through everything,” said Stone. “To be able to rip your motor completely out of your car and launch your motor probably 50 feet, 60 feet, like there had to be some serious speed involved with that.”

Stone added that he has seen several other crashes at the same intersection in recent months.

Billings police said the investigation remains ongoing and no additional details were immediately available.