Thousands of police officers to attend Sgt. Nevada Krinkee funeral in Wyoming

More than 1,000 police officers are expected to descend upon Sheridan, Wyoming Friday for the funeral of sgt. Nevada Krinkee.

Krinkee died two weeks ago after he was shot while serving a trespass warning.

He grew up in Montana, graduating from Bozeman High School in 2009. He then went on to serve eight years in the Army before becoming a police officer.

Among those in attendance Friday will be officers from the Yuma, Arizona, Police Department, who knocked on the door of Krinkee's mother to notify her of her son's death. The Casper, Wyoming, police department will also patrol the city's streets Friday so that all Sheridan officers can attend the service.

