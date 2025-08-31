BILLINGS — Saturday marked the 21st annual Burn the Point classic car show, put on by the Chase Hawks Memorial Association at Henry's Garage in Billings.

See 400 colorful, classic cars in the video below:

Thousands of Billings residents attend annual classic car show for crisis fund

Over two decades ago, the nonprofit organization took over Burn the Point from the Downtown Billings Association, in hopes of starting an annual fundraiser for a community crisis fund.

The entrance fee for Saturday's event was $5 per person, and all of the proceeds from each Burn the Point event will be donated to the association's community crisis fund.

According to Teddi Vogel, the executive director of the association, any south central Montana or northern Wyoming resident in need is applicable for the fund.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

"Over the years, we have been able to provide over $1 million in grant money for folks in our community," said Vogel.

Vogel said this year's car show was more significant than others in the past, as it featured cars presented at the Hot August Nights car show in Reno, Nevada.

MTN spoke with Vogel around noon on Saturday, and by that time, the parking lot was already at full capacity, which holds about 3,000 cars.

"It's a full day of just walking through and admiring cars," said Vogel. "There is truly something here for every single person."