'This is for the community:' Laurel’s new donation-based thrift store offers everything for free

LAUREL — A new nonprofit thrift store in Laurel is putting a twist on the traditional thrift store model.

Located at 201 East Main Street, 406 Finders Keepers offers everything for free and operates entirely on donations.

Christina Goodwin founded 406 All Cleaning and Lawn Services and has spent years helping people in need around Laurel. Through her work, she saw firsthand the power of community generosity when she organized a charity event for a family who lost their home.

"We went out there mowing lawns on the hottest day of the summer this past year and people were just so generous and open their wallets so big. We had no idea that would happen," said Goodwin.

That led her to put her generosity into opening the thrift store with several other volunteers in the same building as their cleaning service. Anyone can come in and find what they need, no questions asked, and at no cost. The store operates completely on donations from the community and is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit; anything above its overhead cost is given back to the community.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News 406 Finders Keepers is located at 201 East Main Street in Laurel.

“We want to make sure that everybody is taken care of, and so we kind of did this because the community seems to need more help," said Goodwin. “We were putting price tags on things. We no longer do that. We felt that we were not getting everybody that we really needed in here.”

They held their soft opening at the beginning of January and will hold their grand opening sometime this month. Emma, a volunteer for the store, has seen the outpouring of support and donations pouring in since opening their doors.

“I don't think we've had one day without donations like there are people in here every day," said Emma. "We've had days where we've come in, like after a day of cleaning, and we couldn't even walk into our cleaning area because there's no room from all the donations."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Christina Goodwin founded the store with the help of several other volunteers. She said she has several storage units full of donations.

In addition to clothing and household items, the store offers bulletin boards where anyone can post needs or resources and tax credit assistance for seniors on Saturdays. They also have a small library created by Emma to reflect her love for reading.

“When Christina and I discussed this, I asked if we could make a spot for a book exchange and she got really excited, not as excited as me," said Emma. "None of the books are charged for."

The small store has already made a huge impact on the lives of local residents.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The store excepts almost everything, except for furnature.

“We've seen some people that even just a pair of sunglasses for somebody that's homeless come in here and the sun is hurting their eyes, and they don't have the money. Please have our sunglasses,” said Goodwin. “This is for this is for the community."

For both Goodwin and Emma, the store is a way to give back to a community that has also helped them countless times.

“I've been there. (Christina's) been there. It's not fun, so we just want to make it a little bit easier for the next person,” said Emma.

Despite the store still being in its early stages, it has already outgrown the space. Goodwin and her team are already looking ahead to expanding the store and hope to include a food bank as part of their mission.



Isabel Spartz/MTN News Christina Goodwin and Emma help unpack a car full of donations Saturday morning.

“To know that I'm part of this like it makes me feel good," said Emma. “I'll always be a firm believer in pay it forward when you can, so I just feel blessed and thankful.”

Through the power of donations, volunteer work, and a shared belief in supporting one another, the store has created a space where everyone, no matter their background, can feel like they belong.

“I want people to feel like they're very welcome here because again, this is our community. This is us being a community and being part of the community," said Goodwin.