Third of July fireworks display in Butte is the biggest boom in Montana

BUTTE - Putting on Montana’s biggest Fourth of July fireworks display takes plenty of work. In fact, Butte’s fireworks display is so big, it’s held on the 3rd of July.

“I love this show, this is my favorite show. Everybody on our crew wants to be a part of Butte, it’s the biggest show in the state,” said Kyle Brown of Big Sky Fireworks of Helena.

Crews spent four days rigging up the more than 2,000 fireworks that going into the display. Big Sky Fireworks out of Helena plans the show for almost a year and spends more than 100 hours designing the display.

“I kind of look to write a story here, it’s kind of like a movie, you know, we want to have a complex in the beginning to gather you, engage you in the show, we’ll bring it down a little bit, towards the end you just slowly build up into the grand finale,” said Brown.

To ensure a good show, Brown brings in his top crew members from around the state, EVEN Alaska. One member of the 10-person crew said she loves her job.

“Well, I love fireworks, so, I mean, I get paid to light off bigger fireworks than normal so, I mean, I can’t complain,” said crew member Rachel Bolduk of Helena.

“We want to keep it the biggest show in Montana. There are all sorts of other communities trying to compete with that, you know, I don’t think that’s going to happen, I think we’ll always be the number one show,” said Brown.

The display will begin at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday on the loft at Big Butte.

If you can't make the show or are out of town, MTN News will stream the show and parade on our website.

