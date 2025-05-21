SHEPHERD — Students at Shepherd enjoyed a special lunch Wednesday as local beef, donated by the Vermillion Ranch, was served.

The lunch was helped by Producer Partnership — a Livingston nonprofit — which aims to bring Montana beef into nearby classrooms.

Watch video here:

There's the beef: Shepherd students feast on local donated meat

The effort began with Shepherd mother Chaley Harney, who noticed other schools around the state bringing local beef into their cafeterias.

“Beef is really an essential role in our lives,” said Harney. "A lot of schools have been able to bring on local beef into schools, and I was like, 'Why not have that at Shepherd?'"

At the beginning of this school year, Harney began the process, getting in touch with the school board as well as Matt Pierson, the founder of Producer Partnership.

Immediately, Shepherd Superintendent Drea O'Donnell loved the idea.

"Getting beef on the plates of kids that is local, grown by our local ranchers is phenomenal," O'Donnell said. "It's helping the local rancher, it's helping our school district, and you know, the students are eating better."

With the help of Producer Partnership, Harney's dream became reality as students from kindergarten through high school were treated to some homegrown beef from the Vermillion Ranch, just six miles from the school.

Pierson said it's a perfect example of what his nonprofit hopes to accomplish.

"Historically, Montana was a state that has three cows for every person," Pierson said. "So, the ability to feed ourselves is there."

MTN News

Pierson said his organization has helped about 25 schools around the state, taking donations from local ranches, inspecting the meat and sending it to the school for consumption. In December, Big Sandy launched the same program.

"The fact that we're able to bring out a local product but in such a higher quality," Pierson said of his favorite part. "That's what's most important."

Pierson said the ultimate goal is to help schools improve nutrition, while also saving money.

"The benefit being that the school doesn't have to put limited benefits into buying protein," Pierson said.

Roger Jacobs with the Vermillion Ranch said they were excited at the opportunity to help out.

"We're all becoming more and more aware of nutrition and the benefits of eating whole foods as opposed to ultra-processed," Jacobs said.

It's a mission Jacobs hopes picks up steam, with more donors stepping up to the plate.

"Hopefully, we're the first of many that are going to donate and keep the kids eating good, nutritious beef," Jacobs said.