BILLINGS — The Pub Station will officially bring back live music starting Friday.

The downtown bar was once bustling with live bands on weekend nights but a year ago they had to stop due to COVID-19.

The event will feature a local band and be socially distanced at an extremely limited capacity. Tickets will not be sold at the door, but rather are only available online.

Tickets for the early shows for both Friday and Saturday are sold out but tickets for the late shows are still available.