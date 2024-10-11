The Love of the Game: Hardin High School gym renamed after coach Laura Sundheim

HARDIN — The Hardin High School (HHS) gym was renamed in honor of coach Laura Sundheim on Thursday night during a game between HHS and Central High School (CHS) volleyball teams.

“We have a volleyball match. That’s the most important thing tonight," said Sundheim.

The 66-year-old has worked as a counselor alongside her coaching for the last 45 years and was inducted into the National High School Coaches Hall of Fame in the last year.

“I just think people are better just by knowing her," said Anita Foster, the head coach for Central High School's volleyball team.

Both she and Kelsey Torske, who has taken on head coaching at Hardin for the last two years, are former student athletes of Sunheim's.

“She has passed on that love of the game and the love of kids," said Linda McClanahan, who worked alongside Sundheim for most of her career before retiring, "I shouldn’t be emotional. She’s just a great person. She deserves this.”

Sundheim noted that she is not ready to retire, saying she enjoys the challenge her students provide.

“Any and all success I’ve had at whatever is just a reflection of the people I’ve been around, the people I grew up with, the people that educated me," said Sundheim, "Wouldn’t be here without them.”