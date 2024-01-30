The Loft shutting down dance hall in downtown Billings

The Loft, a longstanding downtown Billings night club and dance hall, is shutting down.

The business has operated at 1123 First Ave. N. for 26 years.

The dance floor has closed, but the owners said on the club's Facebook page that they will continue hosting parties and other events while the bar is for sale.

The attached casino, Wild Willy's, will remain open.

Here's the full message posted Monday on the bar's page:

"As many of you know, after 26 amazing years, we listed the bar and are getting out of the business.

We couldn't be more proud of all the people that made The Loft the staple it has been, staff and guests alike.

Our dance floor is no longer open.

We will still be hosting monthly parties for Gratitude Entertainments Ritual EDM show,

Brick Hause drag shows and productions

And other parties.

We will happily host your parties and events, but our club side will only be for parties and events from here out.

Our casino, Wild Willys, will still operate 7 days a week, opening at 10am daily.

Please keep an eye on our social media for events, specials and parties.

Thank you Billings. For making The Loft the longest running dance club in the state."