'The guys behind the scenes:' Event staff busy transforming MetraPark arena during MontanaFair

While most activity at MontanaFair is found outside on the fairgrounds, there's plenty happening inside MetraPark, where the event staff shifts from hosting one event to the next.

It's a little bit of a thankless job and requires some difficult hours, but for Kyle James, it's the perfect job.

"I just love to work, and this place has got nothing but work," James said. "It's long hours, long days, and sometimes seven days a week."

MTN News

James was one of the many crew members that arrived at the arena at 4 a.m. Wednesday ready to change the stage from Tuesday night's Big Air Bash to three nights of rodeo.

"We were here bringing in the chutes and setting the rail up," James said. "Now, we're just piling up the dirt. We'll probably have it done by (Thursday) morning."

James said the constant turnaround can get stressful at times, but that the group always gets it done in time.

"Pressure gets to you every now and then because we run it to the wire a lot," James said. "But honestly, it's like a brotherhood down here. We have a lot of fun."

MTN News

But perhaps no one in Billings can handle that pressure like 68-year-old Randy Pardis.

"There's been times that we were nervous," Pardis said. "Like, 'Oh, we're not going to make it, we're not going to make it.' But we've never had to cancel an event. The show must go on, so it does."

Pardis is in his 46th year as MetraPark labor foreman and said each day is different, and the challenges never get old.

"It's something different every day, and if there is something you don't like, it's kind of like the weather in Montana," Pardis said. "Just wait and it'll change."

James said that while the job can be hectic, there's a feeling of satisfaction for the team when an event successfully kicks off.

MTN News

"We're not looking for recognition. We're just the guys behind the scenes," James said. "We just come here and turn events. Seeing kids out there smiling and having a good time, there's nothing better than that. Knowing you were a part of making it happen."

For Pardis, that's what it's all about. A job that asks for a lot, but gives a lot back as well.

"It's just cool to be a part of all that stuff that's going on," Pardis said. "The community just gets a little part of it, but from working down here you get all of it."