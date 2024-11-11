The Golden Boy: Miller Robson's journey from wrestler to weatherman

BILLINGS — For Miller Robson, letting go of the dream of wrestling meant letting go of 15 years of work.

“One of the first things I flipped on (the television) was these two guys just yellin’ and screamin’ at each other," said Robson, "I never saw anything like that before in my life. (I) proceeded to beat up my pillow that night and pretty much told my mom and dad (wrestling was) what I wanted to do.”

Robson, who grew up a military brat in Germany, spent most of his youth living in Georgia where he was introduced to wrestling.

“I just chewed his ear off, I’m sure," said Robson, about his experience meeting Randy Hogan, a professional wrestler, "(The) following week, we went down to the YMCA … did a little match and he went over to my mom and says ‘you know what, there might be something with this kid here.’”

Each night, Robson said, he worked toward his goal of becoming a professional wrestler.

"I’d go to a match and they would beat the mess out of me – and I just kept showing up, just kept showing up. No matter how much they beat me up, I just kept showing up," said Robson.

He took on the personas The Golden Boy and, as a heel, The Perfect One.

“Then one morning, I just couldn’t get out of bed," said Robson about a hip injury he received while wrestling which ended his career, "I was devastated. I had just become a champion at a thing called Peach State Wrestling. A lot of the guys that wrestled in Peach State Wrestling spring boarded to the big time.”

He pivoted to work as an intern in radio and soon transitioned to television as a promotions director, when his station began airing a morning show and was in need of a weatherman.

"They’re like, 'Okay, next Monday, we’re gonna start a morning show. We want you to be the weather man,'" said Robson, "I fell in love with it, went to Mississippi State University – got certified as a meteorologist.”

He said he gained his strength to accept the change of his life's dream from his family.

“When I first saw my – held my daughter for the first time. Boy, I tell you, it was the transformation," said Robson, "The best thing that’s ever come out of my life and ever will come out of my life are my three daughters.”

The same determination that made him into The Golden Boy has kept him going as a meteorologist for 12 years.

“If anyone tries to slam a door on you, just keep going. If that’s what you wanna do, just kick through the door and keep moving forward," said Robson.