The Ghosts of Moss Mansion: 'What we leave behind is our love for this house'

BILLINGS — Moss Mansion is holding its annual flashlight-led ghost tours throughout the month of October.

“I like to think that there are things we don’t necessarily understand (in Moss Mansion)," said Megan Hansen, the historic house's volunteering tour coordinator.

The house is more than 120-years-old, with its construction beginning in 1901.

“When we come into the house, we say, ‘Hi, house,’ and then, every time we leave we say, ‘Goodbye, house. Have a good night,'" said Aly Turner, the executive director of Moss Mansion.

The staff said they are regularly thought to be ghosts by those who pass the house, often receiving calls explaining that silhouettes can be seen on the third floor where the staff offices are located.

“People come wanting to be scared, and so, they leave that, like – on edge, kind of, energy in the home," said Turner, "And when we switch over to Christmas, we always say it’s like the house is taking a big deep breath."

The three staff members for Thursday's tour each said they believe in supernatural presences of the home's first and only former residents, the Moss family.

“Generations from where you are now, someone could be looking back on you and appreciating you for the things you did in your time," said Gabby Heggem, the social media and marketing manager for Moss Mansion.

She also noted she believes the staff are now a part of the home's history.

“I think a big part of what we leave behind is our love for this house and how much we care about it, and how much we want to have other people come and experience it," said Turner.