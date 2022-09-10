The first ever Miracle League game held in Billings at Landon's Miracle Field

BILLINGS — After years in the making, it was opening day for the Miracle League Saturday morning at Landon's Miracle Field.

The Miracle League's mission is to provide an opportunity for kids with disabilities to play baseball.

The field is named after Landon Smith who passed away in 2013 due to Spina Bifida, a developmental congenital disorder that he was born with. He was an avid baseball fan and the field is a tribute to the life of the 17 year old.

Landon's Legacy is a nonprofit organization that was created by Landon's mother Marcie Smith. The nonprofit worked tirelessly for years for this moment, and for Landon's mother it was an emotional day.

"It has just been exactly what I had pictured it would be, and I know with the sun shining and this perfect day that Landon is looking down smiling and happy," Smith said.

For the players like Grant Edwards, it was a dream come true. And families were given the opportunity to watch their kids run the bases just like their favorite professional baseball players.

“It’s awesome because I get to be with my brother. I get to play baseball, my favorite game,” Edwards said.