The Fieldhouse to close on Billings South Side

After 11 years in business, the owners of The Fieldhouse on Billings South Side will shut down the restaurant June 25 and sell the business and the building.

"We're just ready for the next. Our kids are ready for the next," co-owner and general manager Krystal Harman told MTN News Thursday.

Harman and her husband, Ben Harman, announced the closure on the restaurant’s Facebook page Thursday. The adjacent coffee shop, The Annex, will also close.

“We are honored to have been a part of the downtown scene and to have served the Billings community many meals to remember. We take immense pride in having contributed to progressive growth in the restaurant industry and upholding our made from scratch and sustainable values,” they wrote.

The Harmans opened the restaurant, then called The Fieldhouse Cafe, in 2012, one of the first big moves in the years-long effort to redevelop historic Minnesota Avenue. Three years later, they rebranded the place, dropping the “cafe” from the name and revamping the menu.

The Annex coffee house opened next door in 2016.

The building at 2601 Minnesota Ave. is listed for sale with NAI Properties for $850,000. The assets of The Fieldhouse and The Annex are listed separately for $295,000.

Until closing day, The Fieldhouse will be open for lunch and dinner Thursday and Friday. Breakfast will also be served on the weekends.

Harman said the guestbook will be available up front for customers to sign and share memories.

“There’s just so many memories here,” she said.