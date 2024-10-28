The 'Clothesline Project' raises awareness of domestic violence in Billings

BILLINGS — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the Northern Lights Family Justice Center brought awareness to domestic violence victims through the "Clothesline Project" at the Yellowstone County Courthouse lawn on Friday and Saturday.

Northern Lights is the first justice center in Billings and works to bring resources for victims of abuse, trafficking, sexual assault, and domestic violence. They are currently in the YWCA building at 909 Wyoming Ave.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

“All those services, a lot of people don't even know they're here, and the services that are here, they're so spread out most of the time that it's really inconvenient for victims, so this is bringing everything into one location," said Northern Lights Coordinator Taya Keith.

The justice center brought a new project to Billings. The "Clothesline Project" is a nationwide effort to highlight these victims. Anyone could hang up T-shirts decorated with messages of names and messages of those affected, whether it was themselves or someone they know.

“The idea behind it is when, back in like the 50s, when a lot of times you hang your clothes on a clothesline to dry them, a lot of times women, if they were in a really scary situation, they'd share messages across the fence or whatever on the clothesline," said Keith.



Over a dozen people shared messages of encouragement and empowerment over the weekend.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Anyone could share encouraging messages to victims of domestic violence.

“There was one girl that said her family member was killed because of domestic violence, so I'm glad that those people are seeing this and knowing that we're here to help support them," said volunteer Kristi Bice. "People can see that visual of like these are actual humans. These are people that this has happened to."

Along the sidewalk, wooden silhouettes of women displayed printed stories of women killed by violence in the community for people to read.

“It is just shocking. I think that's important for people to see that and understand that this happens every day. So many people either are not aware of it or they choose to ignore it, and we need to stop doing that," said Bice.

It's a problem both women see constantly. Each year, nearly 60% of reported crimes in Billings are related to domestic violence. According to the Montana Department of Justice, since 2021 in the state of Montana, there have been 248 deaths due to intimate partner homicide. Seventy-three percent of victims were women and firearms made up 58% of murder weapons.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

"In our community, it's very prevalent. It's here. Everyone has been impacted by one way or another, and whether you're acknowledging that or not," said Keith.

The issue of domestic violence is something Keith has been affected by herself. She joined the organization earlier this year and has worked to ensure victims know they have a place to turn to.

“I have been affected by domestic violence personally," said Keith. "I feel like so many women like myself downplay it. It's something that's really been swept under the rug for so long. Being able to stand up for not only myself but for others is something I'm really passionate about.”

The cause is also personal for Bice. As a child sexual abuse survivor, she found a difficult experience obtain resources. She now works to help others get out of similar situations.

“I had a lot of people that did not support me and didn't believe my story and worked against me in that process," said Bice. “I want other survivors to know that there are resources available. There are people that will hear you and believe you and want to help."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Kristi Bice is a volunteer with Northern Lights.

Both women hope that their work with the organization and the "Clothesline Project" will help bring awareness to these issues and let other women know that there is still hope to hang on to.

“It's important to me that everyone knows you have a choice, but knowing that there's support and there's other people like you and that it can be better," said Keith.

If you or someone you care about has experienced domestic violence, please reach out for support by visiting the Northern Lights website or calling their 24-hour hotline at 406-245-4472.