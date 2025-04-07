The Burger Dive expands with second Billings location

BILLINGS- A beloved Billings burger joint is now serving up its award-winning flavors in a new part of town.

The Burger Dive, a longtime downtown favorite, has opened a second location in the West Park Promenade on Grand Avenue, and it's already drawing big crowds.

Watch this story below:

During a soft opening on Saturday, more than 300 customers packed the restaurant, eager to get a taste.

"We're so excited they moved here. We just work down the street," said customer Leann Misner.

Owner Brad Halsten says the response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive.

"All the people that come up to me and said, 'I live right there. I'm so happy that you guys are going to be there,'" Halsten said. "So many people are close by and really excited for us to be here. That's felt really good. I've just had a lot of that."

The new location offers more space but features the same menu that’s kept customers coming back for the past 15 years.

The original downtown Burger Dive location at 114 N. 27th St. remains open.