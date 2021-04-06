The Briarwood in Billings offering free round of golf to 'Healthcare Heroes'

BILLINGS — The Briarwood Golf Club is offering a free round of golf for all healthcare workers in the month of April. The promotion includes a cart.

Briarwood General Manager Scott Pekovich said the club wanted to honor "healthcare heroes" for all they've done over the last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Workers are asked to call the Briarwood Pro Shop at 248-2702 and let them know your credentials to redeem the free round. The club also requests workers bring their credentials when they check in.