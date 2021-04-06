Watch
The Briarwood in Billings offering free round of golf to 'Healthcare Heroes'

Free round redeemable during month of April
Photo courtesy The Briarwood Golf Club
The Briarwood Golf Club is offering a free round of golf to all healthcare workers in the month of April.
Posted at 7:00 PM, Apr 05, 2021
BILLINGS — The Briarwood Golf Club is offering a free round of golf for all healthcare workers in the month of April. The promotion includes a cart.

Briarwood General Manager Scott Pekovich said the club wanted to honor "healthcare heroes" for all they've done over the last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Workers are asked to call the Briarwood Pro Shop at 248-2702 and let them know your credentials to redeem the free round. The club also requests workers bring their credentials when they check in.

