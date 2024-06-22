'That motor just purrs,' Magic City Model A Club meets at first annual Den car show

BILLINGS — More than 60 classic cars and their drivers were hosted by Montana Early V8's and Magic City Model-A's for a car show at The Den in Billings on Saturday.

“Cruising down the road, that motor just purrs," said Larry Malmstrom, the president of Magic City Model-A's Club, about his vehicle's four cylinder engine.

Despite Model-A's being nearly 100-years-old, Malmstrom's club is home to 92 members with 72 running vehicles.

“You drive in your Altima, what are (onlookers) gonna do? – Same thing they do with our Camry: 'Who cares. It’s a car,'" said Scott Waltner, who joined the Model-A club on Saturday, "You can look back on and see the pride that people had in their workmanship.”

Scott is now restoring a 1930 standard roadster that previously belonged to his father, Richard Waltner, who passed away in January of 2022 at the age of 92.

“It’s just great seeing what’s out there – that people care about the past," said Scott.

The Model-A Club regularly hosts memorial runs in honor of members that have passed away.

Magic City Model A's meets once a month. Those interested in joining the club or attending events can reach Malmstrom by phone at 406-671-1446.