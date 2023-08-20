'That goosebump feeling:' Billings batting cages set to reopen after nearly two years

After being closed for nearly two years, D-Bat Baseball and Softball Academy, located at the Rimrock Mall, is set to reopen on Monday.

The business was forced to close its doors in November of 2021 when a driver crashed into the building, causing serious damage.

For owner Brandon Wood, it's been a difficult first few years of owning a business.

MTN News

"We opened up in COVID," Wood said. "So, we kind of opened up and had the accident, so we're excited to see what we got here."

D-Bat first opened it's doors in the heart of the pandemic. Nearly a year into it's existence, the drunk driver crashed through the front doors. Wood said at times, he feared they'd never be able to reopen.

"Things got pretty tough with insurance," Wood said. "The mind wanders and we're wondering like, 'Hey, is this ever going to happen again?'"

But on Monday, all of their hard work will finally pay off, as the building will officially reopen to the public. Wood said it wouldn't have been possible without a lot of help from the community.

"This has just been a long process," Wood said. "The community has been awesome. They've been behind us the whole time. I mean we're a family business, so this means a lot to us for sure."

MTN News

Wood said that Monday will be more of a soft opening, where visitors will get their first chance to check out the renovations to the facility. On Saturday, the business is holding a reopening event with food, prizes and other giveaways.

"It will just be fun for the kids and families that come out," Wood said. "We encourage everybody to come out. It's been a while since we've seen a lot of people here."

A day that Wood said will be emotional, as he'll finally see his business the way it was always intended.

"It gives you that goosebump feeling," Wood said. "To see the kids in here, that's why I opened up this place. We're excited to get this out to the community again."