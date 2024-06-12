Tennis courts in Pioneer Park in Billings undergoing summer resurfacing

BILLINGS — If you've visited Pioneer Park recently, you may have noticed half of the park's tennis courts are torn up. Those courts are expected to remain unusable for a good chunk of the summer.

Currently, the courts on the south side of the park are being resurfaced. Billings Parks and Recreation approved a plan in September to renovate the current tennis courts.

Mike Pigg, director of Billings Parks and Recreation, said Tuesday the concrete built in the current courts become "unsafe" over time. So, the builders are replacing them with "post-tension concrete," which is reinforced with steel or other material to add strength.

The construction is expected to last anywhere from 30 to 60 days. Until then, Billings Parks and Recreation encourages residents to use other tennis facilities in the area, such as South Park or Central Park.

"This is like the most convenient spot for us, but I think we could find other spots for a couple weeks," says Izzy Kayser. She and her friends often play pickleball in the tennis courts on the north side of the park.

Her friend and regular tennis player, Teddy Rentz explains "[The courts] weren't in great shape before, but with this renovation, they'll look a lot better and much better to play on."