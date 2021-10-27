Tenant taken to hospital following Billings apartment fire

A tenant was injured following an apartment fire on the 700 block of North 19th Street in Billings Tuesday night.

Firefighters received the call around 6:50 p.m. after a tenant saw smoke coming from an unoccupied room across the hall, according to Assistant Fire Marshal Bill Tatum.

An on-site maintenance worker extinguished the fire with multiple fire extinguishers, and the occupant's cat was rescued from inside, according to Tatum.

A neighbor was taken to the hospital. Tatum wrote the tenant possibly suffered from smoke inhalation, while the maintenance worker told Q2 News he believed the tenant was injured after falling.

The fire damaged the top of a stove, vent fan and cupboards above the stove and caused smoke and soot damage throughout the rest of the apartment, according to Tatum.

Firefighters estimated the total damage to be $20,000.