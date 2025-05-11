Temperament and tradition: Cody Horse Sale draws global buyers and major bids

CODY, WY — Under the May sun, the streets of Cody once again played host to a quintessential Western tradition on Saturday: the 27th annual Cody Horse Sale.

Each year, the event draws buyers from around the globe, all eager to saddle up with some of the finest horses in North America.

This year, 70 horses—many with carefully tracked pedigrees and extensive training—were presented in the heart of downtown Cody.

“You’re never gonna find such a quality set and such a diverse array of horses as you will here, this weekend,” said MJ Wowk, who traveled nearly 13 hours from Alberta, Canada.

For Wowk, the event is more than a sale—it is a benchmark.

“Gives you something to grade other horses against,” said Wowk. “We scour the country to find the absolute best—best colored, best minded type of horse to bring to events like this.”

While the horses may look like showpieces, the price tags reflect serious value. Some sales can reach six figures, according to sellers.

“We gotta make enough to make a living off of ‘em,” said Delon Parker. “Our finished horses might cost up in the six figures. They all vary. It’s how they’re bred, how gentle they are.”

Parker, a third-generation cowboy whose family has run horse sales in Billings, Montana for decades, knows what makes a horse truly stand out.

“This is a pretty hostile environment for a horse,” said Parker. “It’s a spectacle, we’re on downtown and we got a bunch of horses that shouldn’t be acting so good, and they are.”