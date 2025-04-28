Teens step in spotlight at Billings Trap Club, hitting targets, learning life lessons

BILLINGS — Some of the sharpest shooters at the Billings Trap Club are not old enough to vote.

At just 16, Colton Barta, a young shooter from Laurel, took home third place and three first-place finishes, including overall performance.

For Barta, who started shooting alongside his older brother, trap shooting is about focus — focus on himself and "the bird."

“It is really a mental game,” said Barta. “I’m focused on me and the bird.”

That focus is honed from the wisdom of those who have been shooting for decades, but are still chasing perfection.

“I might go fishin’ tomorrow. Well, you cannot think of that stuff. You have to think of this bird—head down, follow through, head down and follow through,” said Dan Vogel, who has been shooting almost all his life, starting with pheasants off the back of a beet digger.

Over the last 25 years, Vogel said he has shattered more than half a million registered targets.

Focus and fine aim are, however, only part of what these kids walk away with.

“Shaking hands, being a respectful winner, being a good loser, and just focusing on what you can control,” said Buddy Neese, the Billings Young Guns head coach.

He said those life skills are gaining popularity, with places like Park City, Columbus, and Helena joining the roster of participants.

“I’m kind of worried about it growing too fast, faster than what I can handle," said Neese. "Better be careful what you wish for, you just might get it,”

For 14-year-old Jacob Cesnick, it is just about simple fun — and Sunday, a right of passage.

“When you shoot a 25, 100 straight, or you get to the 27-yard line, everybody at the trap club will get to shoot your hat,” said Cesnick.

His hat may not survive the day, but the memories will.

“Oh my gosh, it’s been obliterated,” said Cesnick, smiling.

The Billings Trap Club will host the 131st annual Montana State Trap Shoot from July 9 through July 13.