Teen suffers 'significant thermal burns' near Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - A 17-year-old boy suffered "significant thermal burns" during a hike near Old Faithful, Yellowstone National Park officials said in a press release.

The incident happened Monday morning when the teen was on a hike in the vicinity of Lone Star Geyser. The teen's foot broke through a thin crust, the press release states, and he suffered burns to his lower extremity.

Emergency medical staff responded, and the teen was transported to a hospital for further treatment, park officials said.

This is the first known thermal injury in the park this year, the press release states.

The incident remains under investigation, and no further information has been released.

Park officials provided this information on how to stay safe in thermal areas:

Boardwalks and trails protect you and delicate thermal formations. Water in hot springs can cause severe or fatal burns, and scalding water underlies most of the thin, breakable crust around hot springs.