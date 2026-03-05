Teen passenger killed in Billings crash while fleeing Montana state trooper

A passenger in a vehicle fleeing a pursuing Montana Highway Patrol trooper died after the vehicle crashed during a high-speed chase south of Billings Feb. 27, according to the highway patrol.

The agency reported the fatality in a Wednesday news release.

The passenger, a 16-year-old boy, was in a Subaru Outback that was traveling 98 miles per hour in a 65-mile-per-hour zone when the trooper began pursuit around 1:15 a.m., according to the highway patrol.

The driver, a 22-year-old Billings man, crashed the vehicle at the intersection of Blue Creek Road and Pryor Creek Road while traveling at a high speed, according to the highway patrol. The news release did not say which direction the vehicle was traveling.

The driver and another passenger, a 23-year-old man from Dickinson, N.D., were taken to Billings Clinic and treated for their injuries. The 16-year-old boy was taken to St. Vincent hospital where he died.

Neither drugs nor alcohol were suspected.