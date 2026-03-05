Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Teen passenger killed in Billings crash while fleeing Montana state trooper

Fatal Crash
MTN News
Fatal Crash
Posted

A passenger in a vehicle fleeing a pursuing Montana Highway Patrol trooper died after the vehicle crashed during a high-speed chase south of Billings Feb. 27, according to the highway patrol.

The agency reported the fatality in a Wednesday news release.

The passenger, a 16-year-old boy, was in a Subaru Outback that was traveling 98 miles per hour in a 65-mile-per-hour zone when the trooper began pursuit around 1:15 a.m., according to the highway patrol.

The driver, a 22-year-old Billings man, crashed the vehicle at the intersection of Blue Creek Road and Pryor Creek Road while traveling at a high speed, according to the highway patrol. The news release did not say which direction the vehicle was traveling.

The driver and another passenger, a 23-year-old man from Dickinson, N.D., were taken to Billings Clinic and treated for their injuries. The 16-year-old boy was taken to St. Vincent hospital where he died.

Neither drugs nor alcohol were suspected.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader