Teen killed in Billings crash; 3 others hospitalized

A 15-year-old boy died and three other youths were injured Friday night in a one-vehicle rollover crash on Billings West End, according to Billings police.

Lt. Matt Lennick said in a news release that the vehicle was heading east on the 3100 block of King Avenue West around 8:40 p.m. when the driver lost control and rolled over.

Two of the occupants, including the 15-year-old, were thrown from the vehicle. The 15-year-old died at the scene.

Police believe speed was a factor, according to Lennick.

Police did not identify any of the victims, who was driving, or what kind of vehicle was involved.

The Billings Police Department crash team investigated overnight and cleared the scene around 8:45 a.m. Saturday.

It's the second fatal crash involving teens in Billings within the past month. On Dec. 16, four teens died in a one-vehicle crash on the 1800 block of Minnesota Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.