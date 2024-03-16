TED Democracy talk coming to Billings

TED Talks are planning to talk democracy in Billings.

TEDxBillings has been selected to host TED Democracy – a new worldwide initiative – as one of six anchor locations and only one of two locations in the United States, the group announced Friday. The theme is “Imagining Our Common Future” and will be held in Billings on July 19.

Additional information, including speakers and times, will be announced later.

In addition, TEDxBillings is announcing its third annual event.

Themed "Tomorrow Starts Today", the event features 15 speakers from Montana and around the world. The event is scheduled for Oct. 11.

The speakers and their topics are:

· Justin Angle – Solving the Wildfire Crisis

· Jackson Collender – Why the Older Generation Needs to Invest in the Younger Generation

· Marcy Crouch – Pelvic Floor Health

· Jessica Drain – An Employment Revolution: Hiring and Management Mindset Shift

· Lenore Lambert – Pursing Nine Elements in Life to Flourish

· Elias Not Afraid – “Life After Death”: Art Therapy Can Save Lives

· Emily Petroff – Support the Planet by Fusing Body Confidence, Conscious Consumerism, and Circular Fashion

· Penny Ronning – How to Identify, Report, and Fight Human Trafficking

· Brandon Scala – Harnessing Fear to Direct a Way Forward

· Sharla Shults – Tackling Nature-Deficit Disorder in a Digital World

· Brandon Smith – Stopping the ‘Hurry Sickness’ in Today’s Culture

· Terri Todd – Transformative Power of Truthfulness in Addiction Recovery

· Alina Trigub – Financial Literacy For Children

· Jordan White – Living Your Legacy

For more updates and ticket information on TEDxBillings, visit www.tedxbillings.com.