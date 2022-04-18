Tax day: last minute tips for procrastinators

BILLINGS — The Deadline is here, taxes are due and many are scrambling to get things done on time to meet deadline including at laser 1040. There are a few things to keep in mind as you sign the dotted line. Including avoiding those late fees.

Billings tax offices were packed with people this tax day. Many rushing to get them dropped off by that April 18th deadline.

But If you’re one of those last minute procrastinators, you may want to file for an extension rather than rush your return and have to amend it later. While the IRS won’t care if you’re a day late, the state will.

"They’re going to take $50, Montana will if you’re a day late. So, you’re going to want to be sure to get your extension in." Said Becky Spencer, an enrolled agent at laser 1040.

But while an extension will allow you to file your taxes late, it doesn’t mean you can pay late. You still have to pay on time to avoid penalties or interest.

That said, rushing to get your taxes done could end up costing you more.

One more reason to consider that extension and avoid missing out on money that could be yours.

A better way could be if you file online, you'll get a refund much faster. Three weeks as opposed to a month or more.

All good advice on a day many have come to dread.