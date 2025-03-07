Tattoo artist provides free meat and eggs to help Montana families in need

BILLINGS — Andrew Hauk, a tattoo artist at Ghosts of Grace in Billings, is offering a community freezer stocked with meats and eggs to help working-class families struggling with rising grocery prices.

“The price of food has just kind of gotten out of hand," said Hauk. "I would hate to see people sacrificing some really high-quality foods and then going and buying garbage/fluff for their kids and for their families.”

His initiative is funded by donations from about a dozen local hunters, ranchers and processing plants.

“The bear over there, he killed some of my goats," said Hauk, while explaining the outdoors aesthetic of his shop and how he knows those who donated. "It’s part of what I do. I’m not trying to hide that part of me.”

With no forms to be filled out or explanations required, the freezer is meant as a gesture of neighborly support in a time of need.

“You never know when it’s your turn in the ditch," said Hauk.