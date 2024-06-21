Symphony in the Park coming to Billings this weekend

The sounds of music will once again permeate Pioneer Park this Sunday for Symphony in the Park.

For 52 years, the Billings Symphony Orchestra has dished up this summertime treat for music fans by performing a free concert.

“I love the Symphony in the Park... with 10,000 people up on the hill enjoying themselves. It’s also a great homecoming for us,” says Billings Symphony Music Director and Conductor Anne Harrigan.

Harrigan says members of the symphony always look forward to playing in front of the big crowd.

“We’ve got a lot of different pieces. We also have five fantastic local vocalists who auditioned for a spot to sing with the Billings Symphony,” she says.

MTN News

The music ranges from classic, to popular movie tunes, to some patriotic-themed numbers.

“I’m especially excited we are playing a kind of suite of 'How to Train Your Dragon', and I absolutely loved that movie and the soundtrack, so I’m looking forward to that piece in particular,” says Rosie Weiss, assistant concertmaster.

Weiss has come full circle. Nineteen years ago she won the popular Kids Conductor Contest at the age of eight and has enjoyed a successful career in music since then.

Like the rest of the members, she is looking forward to getting on stage.

“It’s one of the biggest crowds we get to play for. It’s such a big community event. It’s very inspiring always to perform for so many people," she says.

MTN News

The event is expected to be bigger and better this year with large screens that will give the audience a great view of the stage no matter where they are sitting.

There will also be more food trucks and vendors this year—including wine and beer, as well as the instrument petting zoo.

The fun begins at 4 p.m. Sunday at Pioneer Park. Here’s the schedule:

4 p.m. Montana Fiddle Club

5 p.m. Billings Community Band

6 p.m. Instrument Petting Zoo

6:45 p.m. Kids’ Conducting Contest

7 p.m. Billings Symphony Orchestra performs

Q2 is the media sponsor for Symphony in the Park.